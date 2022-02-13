Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 14,892 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,892 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,592,000 after buying an additional 366,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,967,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,941,000 after acquiring an additional 102,256 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,173,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,054,000 after acquiring an additional 63,680 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,644,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,910,000 after purchasing an additional 62,430 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,582,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,459,000 after acquiring an additional 91,000 shares during the period.

Shares of IWO opened at $253.36 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.36 and a fifty-two week high of $337.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $273.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.69.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

