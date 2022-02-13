Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $23.01 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 350,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $23,009,000. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 0.9% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 193.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $65.18 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $60.90 and a 12-month high of $70.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.86.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

