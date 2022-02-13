Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-$1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.660-$4.695 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.42 billion.Flowers Foods also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.250-$1.350 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of FLO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,075,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,820. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.12 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. Flowers Foods’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.77%.

In related news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

