Folgory Coin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29,184.00 (FLG)

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last seven days, Folgory Coin has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Folgory Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.39 million and $29,184.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Folgory Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Folgory Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00037261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00105164 BTC.

Folgory Coin Coin Profile

Folgory Coin (CRYPTO:FLG) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 coins. The official website for Folgory Coin is folgory.com . Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a digital merchant solution based on the crypto platform. Its design enables users to store and instantly accept different types of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Folgory Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folgory Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folgory Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Folgory Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Folgory Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Folgory Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.