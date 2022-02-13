Fortress Investment Group LLC Has $10.68 Million Position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA)

Fortress Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,090,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities accounts for about 0.6% of Fortress Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fortress Investment Group LLC owned about 3.67% of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities worth $10,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the third quarter valued at about $16,538,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the second quarter valued at about $14,670,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the second quarter valued at about $13,692,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the third quarter valued at about $12,250,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the third quarter valued at about $11,595,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lead Edge Growth Opportunities alerts:

Shares of LEGA stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lead Edge Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lead Edge Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.