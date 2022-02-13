Fortress Investment Group LLC Has $151.25 Million Stock Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Fortress Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,692,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,574,000 shares during the period. MP Materials accounts for 8.5% of Fortress Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fortress Investment Group LLC owned about 2.64% of MP Materials worth $151,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 11,517.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 49.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,564,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,449 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 3,171.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 843,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,175,000 after purchasing an additional 817,393 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 549.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 747,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,558,000 after purchasing an additional 632,449 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 127.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,516,000 after purchasing an additional 615,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 86,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $3,484,730.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $16,222,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MP opened at $40.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.43. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $53.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.75 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a current ratio of 17.74.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Benchmark raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.70.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

