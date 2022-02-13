Fortress Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB)

Fortress Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,798 shares during the period. Fortress Investment Group LLC owned about 1.44% of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 worth $6,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGCB. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 767,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 300,828 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 573,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,545,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,132,000. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,979,000. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 alerts:

AGCB opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $13.19.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.