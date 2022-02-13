Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) Short Interest Update

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 477.3% from the January 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVT. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 58,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at $731,000. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FVT remained flat at $$9.78 during midday trading on Friday. 52 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,740. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

