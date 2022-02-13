Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FBHS. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $88.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $80.40 and a one year high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.