Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases New Holdings in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,430,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,858,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

RADA stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $537.01 million, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.96.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RADA. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RADA Electronic Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

