Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN) traded up 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 81.98 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 81 ($1.10). 35,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 48,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($1.08).

The firm has a market capitalization of £91.66 million and a PE ratio of 50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 77.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 73.85.

Frenkel Topping Group Company Profile (LON:FEN)

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory and wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

