Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN) traded up 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 81.98 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 81 ($1.10). 35,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 48,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($1.08).
The firm has a market capitalization of £91.66 million and a PE ratio of 50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 77.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 73.85.
Frenkel Topping Group Company Profile (LON:FEN)
