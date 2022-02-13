Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FNLPF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fresnillo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fresnillo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

FNLPF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,443. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $14.20.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

