Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) by 223.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Frontier Group were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,172,000. Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,037,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,688,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

ULCC opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.41 million. Frontier Group’s revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $28,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $1,047,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,340 in the last 90 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America raised Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

