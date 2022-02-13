FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $344.46 Million

Brokerages expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) to post $344.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $330.72 million to $354.00 million. FS KKR Capital reported sales of $163.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 111.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FS KKR Capital.

FSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of NYSE FSK traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $21.95. 1,557,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,700. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.95. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $148,250 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 11,851,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,129 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,781 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,977,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,346,000 after buying an additional 286,504 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,920,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,361,000 after buying an additional 15,418 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after buying an additional 968,566 shares during the period. 31.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

