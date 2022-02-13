FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Several analysts have commented on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $148,250. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSK traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.95. 1,557,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,700. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.95. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.45.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

