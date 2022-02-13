Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $70.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.51. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $53.97 and a fifty-two week high of $174.29.

In other news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $159,389.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,736 shares of company stock worth $350,066 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 14.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,840,000 after buying an additional 24,758 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 48.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 38.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

