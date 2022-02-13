FUNToken Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.48 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 13th. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $117.23 million and $4.48 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One FUNToken coin can now be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00037403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00105368 BTC.

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUNToken (CRYPTO:FUN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,989,122,591 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

