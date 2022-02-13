FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.53 Million

Brokerages forecast that FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) will report sales of $16.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.42 million and the highest is $16.64 million. FVCBankcorp posted sales of $14.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full year sales of $68.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.30 million to $68.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $76.29 million, with estimates ranging from $75.98 million to $76.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FVCBankcorp.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 30.16%.

A number of research firms have commented on FVCB. Raymond James upgraded FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ FVCB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.59. 8,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,220. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average of $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. FVCBankcorp has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $281.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.35.

In other FVCBankcorp news, EVP Sharon L. Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $60,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Testa sold 10,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $212,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,107 shares of company stock valued at $294,461 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FVCBankcorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 450,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares during the period. 28.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

