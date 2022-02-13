FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) Cut by Analyst

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lantern Pharma in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.24) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.18). Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Lantern Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Lantern Pharma from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRN opened at $6.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.61. Lantern Pharma has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $23.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 269,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 5,377.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

