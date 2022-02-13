Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Short Interest Update

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,300 shares, a decline of 73.6% from the January 15th total of 580,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Galera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.58.

In other Galera Therapeutics news, Director Linda West purchased 20,000 shares of Galera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $54,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRTX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 2,611.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRTX stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 363,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average of $5.17. Galera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts predict that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

