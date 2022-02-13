Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $176.18

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 176.18 ($2.38) and traded as high as GBX 193.38 ($2.62). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 183.60 ($2.48), with a volume of 125,266 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GFRD. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.11) price target on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.11) price target on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.65) price target on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £203.89 million and a PE ratio of 27.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 179.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 176.37.

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

