Gateley (LON:GTLY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $220.72

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 220.72 ($2.98) and traded as low as GBX 200.05 ($2.71). Gateley shares last traded at GBX 201.25 ($2.72), with a volume of 16,559 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Gateley in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.06) price target on shares of Gateley in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Gateley alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of £240.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 220.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 224.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Gateley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.63%.

About Gateley (LON:GTLY)

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gateley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gateley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.