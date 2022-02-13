Gateley (LON:GTLY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $220.72

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 220.72 ($2.98) and traded as low as GBX 200.05 ($2.71). Gateley shares last traded at GBX 201.25 ($2.72), with a volume of 16,559 shares traded.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Gateley in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.06) price target on shares of Gateley in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of £240.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 220.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 224.17.
About Gateley (LON:GTLY)
Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.
