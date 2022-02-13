GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) is Centerbridge Partners L.P.’s 9th Largest Position

Centerbridge Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 129.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. GDS makes up about 2.1% of Centerbridge Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Centerbridge Partners L.P. owned about 0.17% of GDS worth $17,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of GDS by 84.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the second quarter worth $217,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of GDS by 8.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDS. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

GDS opened at $42.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.73 and a beta of 0.98. GDS Holdings Limited has a one year low of $34.95 and a one year high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

