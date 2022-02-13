GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GDS shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of GDS stock traded down $2.14 on Friday, hitting $42.91. 1,146,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. GDS has a 52 week low of $34.95 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.38.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GDS will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in GDS by 84.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in GDS in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in GDS by 8.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in GDS in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in GDS in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

