Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $865.08

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 865.08 ($11.70) and traded as low as GBX 860 ($11.63). Genesis Emerging Markets Fund shares last traded at GBX 869 ($11.75), with a volume of 27,013 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 6.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 865.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 874.16.

About Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS)

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Genesis Asset Managers, LLP. The fund is managed by Genesis Investment Management, LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

