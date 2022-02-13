Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Short Interest Up 290.0% in January

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, an increase of 290.0% from the January 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.6 days.

GNMSF traded down $15.22 on Friday, reaching $332.70. The company had a trading volume of 768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $299.08 and a 1 year high of $500.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $366.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $417.09.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $366.37 million during the quarter. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.