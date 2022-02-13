Genpact (NYSE:G) Stock Price Down 3.8% Following Weak Earnings

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) shares dropped 3.8% during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $46.49 and last traded at $46.49. Approximately 12,498 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 838,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.35.

The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

G has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Genpact by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Genpact by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genpact by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40.

About Genpact (NYSE:G)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

