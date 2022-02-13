Geode Capital Management LLC Has $34.72 Million Stock Holdings in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,541,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991,384 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $34,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 1,346.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Sana Biotechnology by 886,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sana Biotechnology by 7,572.2% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sana Biotechnology by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SANA stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.08. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.14.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

