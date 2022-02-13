Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,881,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,194 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $35,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

Shares of MNR opened at $20.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.94. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $21.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 42.69% and a return on equity of 13.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MNR shares. B. Riley cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.