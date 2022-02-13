Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 38,119 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,341,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 38,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $35,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 293.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $467,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:JWN opened at $21.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 543.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.77.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

