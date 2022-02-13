Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 903,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $34,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,102,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,599,000 after buying an additional 82,919 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cactus by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 20,945 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in Cactus by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 35,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cactus by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cactus by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $49.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.17 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.89. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $50.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

