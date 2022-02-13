Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) to post ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Glaukos posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1,750%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.86). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Glaukos.

Get Glaukos alerts:

GKOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens raised Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GKOS traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,395. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.30. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.60.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glaukos (GKOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.