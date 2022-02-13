Glazer Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTMU)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTMU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,448,000.

Shares of APTMU stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $11.88.

