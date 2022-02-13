Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,708 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $63,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Global Payments by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 32,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $64,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $205,885 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.60.

NYSE GPN opened at $146.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

