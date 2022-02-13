GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $74.21, but opened at $79.52. GoDaddy shares last traded at $81.93, with a volume of 21,118 shares traded.

The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on GDDY. Raymond James raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.64.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $491,861 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Tobam increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 524.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $65,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.83 and a 200 day moving average of $73.33.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

