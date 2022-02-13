GoldenPyrex (GPYX) Price Reaches $0.0319 on Major Exchanges

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. GoldenPyrex has a market capitalization of $319,162.12 and $18.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldenPyrex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, GoldenPyrex has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00044520 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,926.56 or 0.06877125 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,440.52 or 0.99731103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00047851 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00049497 BTC.

GoldenPyrex Profile

GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 coins. The official website for GoldenPyrex is g-pyx.com . GoldenPyrex’s official Twitter account is @gpyx3

Buying and Selling GoldenPyrex

