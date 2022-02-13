Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 3,893 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $8,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AWR. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,268,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $32,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American States Water from $96.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

American States Water stock opened at $86.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. American States Water has a 1 year low of $70.07 and a 1 year high of $103.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.48%.

