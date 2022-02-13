Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 412,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,663 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $8,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 712,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,669,000 after purchasing an additional 402,313 shares in the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after buying an additional 27,769 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter worth $1,516,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 46,956 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter worth $717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

DADA opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.35. Dada Nexus Limited has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The firm had revenue of $201.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DADA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

Dada Nexus Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA).

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.