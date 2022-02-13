Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 653,483 Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 445.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 800,064 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653,483 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $8,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 85.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 145.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 45.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARLP opened at $13.61 on Friday. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.65.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.29). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 15.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 72.99%.

In other news, Director John H. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alliance Resource Partners Profile

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

