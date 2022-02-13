Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $8.72 Million Stock Holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 232.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 103,256 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $8,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RILY. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,547,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,442.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RILY stock opened at $64.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.11 and a 52-week high of $91.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.57.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

