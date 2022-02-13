Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $8.82 Million Stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 79.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,981 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $8,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,793,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,401,000 after buying an additional 123,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Shares of SPT stock opened at $71.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.97. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $145.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.35 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $40,661.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $1,418,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 156,170 shares of company stock valued at $13,787,308 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPT. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.80.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.