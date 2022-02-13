Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 18.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 903,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 141,483 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $9,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in FibroGen by 90.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,106,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,214 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in FibroGen in the second quarter worth about $12,272,000. State Street Corp grew its position in FibroGen by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,421,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,107,000 after acquiring an additional 400,207 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in FibroGen by 116.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 409,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after acquiring an additional 220,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in FibroGen by 174.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 274,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 174,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

FibroGen stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.76. FibroGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.83.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.