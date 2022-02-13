Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 29.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $397,603,000 after purchasing an additional 149,814 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $373,386,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 609.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,798,000 after purchasing an additional 734,964 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 662,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $239,208,000 after purchasing an additional 29,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,191,000 after purchasing an additional 417,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $362.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $382.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.40. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.29 and a fifty-two week high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.61.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

