Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 4,066 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,815,000 after buying an additional 2,560,788 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at about $117,268,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 96.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,739,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,448 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter valued at about $65,844,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,209,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,421,000 after acquiring an additional 631,466 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.22.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $63.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.70 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

