Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200,426 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.3% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $56,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 448,802 shares of company stock worth $153,532,072. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $295.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $224.26 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $318.05 and its 200-day moving average is $311.32.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.41%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

