Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 48,904 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 52.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,904 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Pentair by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,996,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,259 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth $147,383,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Pentair by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 960,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,763,000 after buying an additional 622,569 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 904,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,689,000 after buying an additional 534,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 2,731.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,543,000 after buying an additional 485,370 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. Mizuho started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.91. Pentair plc has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. Pentair’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.72%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.