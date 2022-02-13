Graviocoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $725.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Graviocoin has a market cap of $2.14 million and $725.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.90 or 0.00297625 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00013873 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001013 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

