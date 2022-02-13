Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Short Interest Up 400.0% in January

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ETCG traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,392. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.89. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $96.00.

Get Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.