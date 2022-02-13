Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $32.95, but opened at $32.00. Green Plains shares last traded at $30.91, with a volume of 10,079 shares traded.
The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.44). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $802.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPRE. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.55.
The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.16.
About Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)
Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.
