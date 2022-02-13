Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. Decreases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 41.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164,307 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 116,760 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 5.7% of Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $46,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $343,660,000 after buying an additional 39,705 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,147,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $621,940,000 after purchasing an additional 182,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 448,802 shares of company stock worth $153,532,072. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $295.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.26 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

